1 dead, others injured after crash in New Madrid County

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash in New Madrid County, Missouri on Monday, May 15.

The crash happened at 6:05 p.m. on Interstate 55, 3 miles south of Matthews, Mo.

According to the MSHP crash report, 27-year-old Erin Pipkin was driving with passenger 28-year-old Dakoda Pipkin and a juvenile passenger.

MSHP said Erin Pipkin was driving southbound on I-55 when her vehicle struck the rear of another vehicle, driven by 36-year-old Jose Hernandez.

Erin Pipkin died at the scene.

Both passengers were taken to hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

MSHP did not report that Hernandez sustained injuries.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.