Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

1 dead, others injured after crash in New Madrid County

A New Madrid woman was killed in a crash involving a semi on I-55.
By Olivia Tock
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash in New Madrid County, Missouri on Monday, May 15.

The crash happened at 6:05 p.m. on Interstate 55, 3 miles south of Matthews, Mo.

According to the MSHP crash report, 27-year-old Erin Pipkin was driving with passenger 28-year-old Dakoda Pipkin and a juvenile passenger.

MSHP said Erin Pipkin was driving southbound on I-55 when her vehicle struck the rear of another vehicle, driven by 36-year-old Jose Hernandez.

Erin Pipkin died at the scene.

Both passengers were taken to hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

MSHP did not report that Hernandez sustained injuries.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police have identified a man they said stabbed a woman to death.
Suspect, victim identified in Jonesboro homicide
A 23-year-old Leachville man was flown to a Memphis hospital Sunday after his boat crashed into...
Man seriously injured when boat crashes into bridge
Police arrested a man Friday on multiple charges, including having a blue light in his vehicle.
Police: Blue lights found in suspect’s vehicle
Jonesboro police investigate a homicide on Krewson Street.
May 15: What you need to know
A disabled veteran is asking for help to recover his stolen side-by-side.
Thieves steal disabled veteran’s transportation

Latest News

A man arrested with more than 300 child porn images and videos on his phone has been sentenced...
Man convicted of child pornography
A rollover crash Saturday night sent a Doniphan man to the hospital with serious injuries.
Man seriously injured in 3-wheeler rollover crash
A Trumann man was shot and killed after police said he entered a home early Monday morning.
Police: Man shot, killed while entering home
Aaron's Tuesday morning forecast
Aaron's Tuesday morning forecast
Baxter County authorities find a second suspect wanted in a burglary investigation near...
Second suspect from manhunt in Baxter County, Ark. is now in custody