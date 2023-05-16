Energy Alert
2023 2A State Softball Championship Preview: Riverside making history

The Lady Rebels practiced Tuesday afternoon in Lake City. They'll face Mansfield on Friday in...
The Lady Rebels practiced Tuesday afternoon in Lake City. They'll face Mansfield on Friday in the 2A State Softball Championship.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Riverside softball is in the state finals for the first time in program history.

TJ Eakins’ crew take a 13 game winning streak to the 2A State Championship Game. The 24-4 Lady Rebels captured 2A-3 Tournament and 2A North Regional titles on their road to Conway. They’ll face 28-3 Mansfield.

“I think the turning point was we lost a game in Lepanto to EPC.” Eakins said Tuesday afternoon. “And we had a choice right then that we could fold it in, or we could focus. And the girls have put it together, they were just determined they wanted to win, and they kept playing. Our strengths are really our defense and our pitching, but our pitching has been so good lately that we really haven’t had a chance to showcase our defense, but I think we have one of the best in the state.”

Sophomore pitcher Klaire Womack has tossed several no-hitters in Riverside’s postseason run. “I like to work outside a lot, and just working in all of my pitches, and I know I have a good defense behind me, so even if I’m not my best, I know that they will have my back.”

Eight players on the 2023 Lady Rebels softball squad were also part of the 2022-23 girls basketball team that reached the state quarterfinals.

“Even in basketball all year we were saying, lets make it to the finals, and you know we came up short,” said senior third baseman Mackenzie Thomas. “But now we have been playing together for so long, and having the relationships on and off the court, and in the locker room, and in practice, I think that has just helped us a lot to become closer as a team.”

Riverside faces Mansfield at Farris Field on the UCA campus. First pitch is Friday at 1:00pm, the 2A State Softball Championship will be televised on Arkansas PBS.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

