2023 5A State Softball Championship preview: Greene County Tech looks to avenge second go-around with Benton

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Our State Championship previews for the Weekend of Champions start this week, we’ll kick it off with Greene County Tech softball.

The Lady Eagles are heading back to the 5A State Championship Game Saturday afternoon. David Reynolds’ group will face a familiar opponent, the team they fell to last year, Benton.

It was a 3-2 loss, in a game that saw a rain delay that pushed the conclusion of the matchup to the next day.

Fast forward to this year, the Lady Eagles are a team that returned the bulk of the squad last year, a group that learned from that loss and has grown stronger as a unit ever since that day.

“We had seven of our nine returning starters, so we all knew the expectations of where we needed to be and how we needed to get there,” senior pitcher and Ouachita Baptist signee Karley Burrow said. “We just worked harder every day since that last game of last year.”

The Lady Eagles have rallied off four straight wins and seven of their last eight leading up to Saturday’s game. Their only loss in that stretch? Benton. Now, they’ll look to break through against the Panthers and end their streak of two straight state titles.

“It’s deja vu for me,” junior outfielder and Arkansas commit Ava Carter said. “All of us know each other so well, we played tee ball, we’ve grown up together so just being able to see everyone grow up to be number one and number two in the state, just being able to say that is such an honor.”

“Our motto all year has been kind of keep your eyes forward, because it’s so easy to look back and say ‘hey, what we did last year, what we did last year,’” Reynolds added. “I could not be more proud of them as a group. We know that there’s a big task at hand but we’re going to try to do our best to put a plan together to go see if we can give them our best shot, and we’re going to give them our best shot.”

The Lady Eagles and the Panthers will battle again at UCA Saturday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 PM.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.