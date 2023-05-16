Arkansas One Razorback Roadshow stops in Batesville

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas One Razorback Road Show kicked off Monday, with the tour stopping in Batesville Monday night.

Many Razorback fans called the hogs at The River.

Eric Musselman, Mike Neighbors and Jordyn Wieber in town for the event.



It’s a chance to meet and greet Arkansas coaches and administrators around the state. Basketball coaches Eric Musselman and Mike Neighbors, as well as head gymnastics coach and Olympic Gold Medalist Jordyn Wieber interacted with the Hog faithful.

“First time for me coming here and it’s exciting, it’s new,” Musselman said. “The most amazing thing is you just don’t know how many people you can affect by people watching games or driving to Fayetteville to watch games so it’s [a] really, really cool thing to be a part of.”

“This place for me, I coached for Cabot a year, played in a lot of high school tournaments up here, I grew up playing baseball up here every summer,” Neighbors added. “To come back and see the White River out there, it’s just like coming back home, even though you’re not from here.

“I look forward to being on the Razorback Roadshow every single year since I’ve been here at Arkansas and oh my gosh it’s just a blast,” Wieber said. “Sometimes we get in our little northwest Arkansas bubble and just to get out of that and see there’s so much support, there’s a huge fanbase in all parts of the state, it’s just exciting for us.”

The Roadshow has multiple stops in Region 8. The full schedule is below.

Tuesday, May 16

Lunch event: Wynne (Witcher Auctions) + Tornado Relief Community Service Project with Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek

Evening event: West Memphis/Memphis (Mississippi Terrace @ Bass Pro Shop) with Football Coach Sam Pittman

Wednesday, May 17

Lunch event: Marianna (Off the Square Cafe) with Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek

Little Rock (Fassler Hall) with Football Coach Sam Pittman

Thursday, May 18

Lunch event: Hot Springs (Crystal Ridge Distillery)

Evening event: Russellville (Old Bank) with Gymnastics Coach Jordyn Wieber, Men’s Tennis Coach Jay Udwadia and Soccer Coach Colby Hale

