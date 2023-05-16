Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Community rallies support for graduate with leukemia

By Hayden Savage
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Support has been overwhelming for a Sharp County resident fighting for their life.

Recent Cave City High School graduate Jacob Moore was diagnosed with leukemia in January 2023.

Since then, the community rallied support for their fellow Caveman with GoFundMe fundraisers, words of encouragement, and much more.

Cave City High School Principal, Marc Walling, thanked the community for stepping up in a time of need.

“There’s been a lot of private and individual things done for the family,” Walling said. “I know that Randall and Diane are thrilled with the support that they’ve received from the community at large.”

All across Caveman Nation, the support for Jacob has been noticed.

“That’s what makes us live and work here. The community aspect of it. The family aspect of it. The friendship aspect of it. Certainly, worth a lot, and you’re reminded of it in times like these for sure.”

Jacob walked at his high school graduation and accepted his diploma on May 5.

He continues treatment in his battle against leukemia.

A GoFundMe is still active if you’re interested in helping the Moore family.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police have identified a man they said stabbed a woman to death.
Suspect, victim identified in Jonesboro homicide
A Trumann man was shot and killed after police said he entered a home early Monday morning.
Police: Man shot, killed while entering home
A 23-year-old Leachville man was flown to a Memphis hospital Sunday after his boat crashed into...
Man seriously injured when boat crashes into bridge
Police arrested a man Friday on multiple charges, including having a blue light in his vehicle.
Police: Blue lights found in suspect’s vehicle
According to Chief Deputy Justin Rolland, the two elderly victims were found dead at a home in...
Suspect identified in elderly couple’s murder

Latest News

Riverside head softball coach
K8 Sports Extra: TJ Eakins on Riverside softball reaching 2A state finals
Christopher Keith of Sheridan, AR is facing charges of aggravated assault, criminal mischief,...
Man arrested after threatening employees at Sharp County businesses
May TOTM
‘She is a therapist,’ student explains Teacher of the Month winner
A Trumann man was shot and killed after police said he entered a home early Monday morning.
Police: Man shot, killed while entering home