Joiner seeks youthful rejuvenation

JOINER, Ark. (KAIT) - The mayor of Joiner announced a rejuvenating project on Monday. The mayor plans to involve the young people in the town and needs help from the community.

The project came after the city had to stop the upkeep of personal properties for free, leading to some untidy properties.

“The city could not afford to keep up people’s personal property for them and that’s what the city has been doing to keep the city looking nice,” said Michelle Williams, mayor of Joiner.

The town of 400 has plenty of young people that stay home for the summer. Williams said she wants to give them an opportunity to help the city.

“A lot of times in the summer, they’re not doing anything they’re lying around the house, eating unhealthy, or they’re getting into trouble,” she said.

A post shared on Facebook details the mayor’s plans for the project.

From mowing lawns to cleaning up buildings, the mayor wants help from the community to invest in their city, saying several young people have already reached out to her saying they want to help.

“We can clean it up, make our city look beautiful then at the same time bill these people money to give back to the city and also give the kids a way to earn money,” she said.

The project is expected to last through the end of July, giving the youth plenty of time to Rejuvenate Joiner.

“It’s going to take a lot and we can’t do it overnight, but we could do it over a summer,” she said.

For anyone wanting to help, the city can be reached at 870-537-4252.

