Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Level 4 sex offender moves to Greene County

Richard Thomis Yeazel, 40, was convicted in 2002 of raping a 9-year-old boy he knew from church.
Richard Thomis Yeazel, 40, was convicted in 2002 of raping a 9-year-old boy he knew from church.(Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County sheriff’s deputy went door-to-door Tuesday morning, alerting Lafe residents of a Level 4 sex offender moving to their community.

Richard Thomis Yeazel, 40, was convicted in 2002 of raping a 9-year-old boy he knew from church.

Sheriff Brad Snyder said in a news release that Yeazel has established residence in the 18,000 block of Highway 141 North.

“It should be noted that at this time, the offender is not wanted by law enforcement and is in compliance with the sex offender registry,” Snyder said.

Snyder added that Deputy Shane Martin, sex offender coordinator for the sheriff’s office, would be “doing face-to-face notifications” with all residents living in the vicinity.

According to the Arkansas Department of Safety, a Level 4 sex offender is considered a “sexually dangerous person” who “has a habitual or serious pattern of offending and is deemed a sexually violent predator.”

Snyder stressed that notice of Yeazel’s move was not intended to increase fear.

“It is our belief that an informed public will be safer,” he said. “Citizen abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate, or harass offenders will not be tolerated.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police have identified a man they said stabbed a woman to death.
Suspect, victim identified in Jonesboro homicide
A 23-year-old Leachville man was flown to a Memphis hospital Sunday after his boat crashed into...
Man seriously injured when boat crashes into bridge
Police arrested a man Friday on multiple charges, including having a blue light in his vehicle.
Police: Blue lights found in suspect’s vehicle
A Trumann man was shot and killed after police said he entered a home early Monday morning.
Police: Man shot, killed while entering home
The State Baseball Tournament begins Thursday all over Arkansas
AAA, Rivercrest discuss state baseball semifinal date change

Latest News

Former Arkansas State QB at Dolphins rookie minicamp
Red Wolves Raw: James Blackman at 2023 Dolphins Rookie Minicamp (Source: ESPN 106.3 on WPTV)
A man arrested with more than 300 child porn images and videos on his phone has been sentenced...
Man convicted of child pornography
A rollover crash Saturday night sent a Doniphan man to the hospital with serious injuries.
Man seriously injured in 3-wheeler rollover crash
A Trumann man was shot and killed after police said he entered a home early Monday morning.
Police: Man shot, killed while entering home