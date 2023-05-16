Man convicted of child pornography

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man arrested with more than 300 child porn images and videos on his phone has been sentenced to 5 years in prison.

Jonesboro police arrested 38-year-old Brenton Skylar Gibson in December 2020 on 30 counts of distributing, possessing, and viewing matter depicting sexual conduct involving a child.

On Monday, May 15, Second Judicial Circuit Judge Scott Ellington sentenced Gibson to 60 months in the Arkansas Department of Corrections with an additional 60 months suspended imposition (SIS) after Gibson entered a negotiated plea of guilty to one count of child pornography.

Ellington also sentenced Gibson to 120 months SIS on a second child porn charge. The remaining 28 charges were nolle prossed.

According to court documents, investigators found more than 300 child exploitation images and videos on Gibson’s Nokia phone after it was seized during an arrest.

“In the images and video, it shows the nude juveniles with their genitalia exposed,” Det. Bill Brown wrote in the affidavit. “The videos and images also show juveniles in various sexual acts.”

Once he has completed his sentence in the ADC, Gibson will have to register as a sex offender and pay all court costs and fines in $50 monthly installments. He received 156 days of jail time credit toward his sentence.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.