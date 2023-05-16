May 16: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

We are waking up to another warm morning, but today’s highs will not be as hot as yesterday. A cold front moving through will keep temperatures closer to normal for the next several days which are the low-80s. You will also feel that the humidity will be lower as well. We cannot rule out a few scattered storms this afternoon.

After today, the rain chances remain low until the end of the week. The front on Friday will knock the humidity back down for the weekend and it will bring rain for mainly Friday night.

A billboard in Arkansas is striking a nerve for some in town, and even across the state. Those who support the sign that reads ‘Stop X-Rated Library Books’ say it is all in the name of protecting children, while those opposed say it is a political attack.

An Arkansas police department and animal control center says ‘animal dumping’ is getting out of hand within the city, upping penalties to put a stop to it once and for all.

A man has been charged with homicide and violation of a non-contact order after a stabbing Monday morning, which has a community on edge.

The fate of a community staple is rolling to an end. The owners of a skating rink in Jonesboro announced it’s being forced to close its doors soon. The father-son duo that runs Twilight Skating Rink said they were given only six months to find a new home for the rink.

