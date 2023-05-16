Police: Man shot, killed while entering home

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - A Trumann man was shot and killed after police said he entered a home early Monday morning.

According to a news release from the police department, 28-year-old Earl Wayne Dorris II “unlawfully entered” a home in the 500 block of Whitlach Avenue around 4:35 a.m. May 15 with a firearm, intending to harm those inside.

A resident shot Dorris, who died at the scene.

Police Chief Jonathan Redman said the incident was isolated, and the residents knew Dorris.

No arrests or charges have been filed the investigation is ongoing.

