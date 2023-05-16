Energy Alert
Police: Man shot, killed while entering home

A Trumann man was shot and killed after police said he entered a home early Monday morning.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - A Trumann man was shot and killed after police said he entered a home early Monday morning.

According to a news release from the police department, 28-year-old Earl Wayne Dorris II “unlawfully entered” a home in the 500 block of Whitlach Avenue around 4:35 a.m. May 15 with a firearm, intending to harm those inside.

A resident shot Dorris, who died at the scene.

Police Chief Jonathan Redman said the incident was isolated, and the residents knew Dorris.

No arrests or charges have been filed the investigation is ongoing.

