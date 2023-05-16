Energy Alert
Princeton defensive lineman Nate Martey commits to Arkansas State

The 6'1 defensive lineman committed to the Red Wolves on Sunday
By Logan Whaley
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football beefed up their front seven over the weekend, landing a commit from Princeton transfer Nate Martey.

The 6-1 defensive lineman appeared in all 10 games for the Tigers in 2022, recording 25 tackles, 4.5 of those for a loss, chipping in 2.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.

He recorded a season-high 7 tackles and 1.5 sacks in October’s win over Brown.

The Orleans, Ontario, Canada native appeared in 4 games in 2021, playing 63 total snaps and recording 8 tackles before missing the rest of the season with an injury.

Martey joins North Alabama transfer Micah Bland as defensive linemen to join the Red Wolves via the transfer portal. He’ll be the seventh newcomer on the defensive line this season.

