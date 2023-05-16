Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Reba McEntire to replace Blake Shelton on ‘The Voice’

Reba McEntire makes her debut as a full-time coach in the fall, alongside John Legend, Niall...
Reba McEntire makes her debut as a full-time coach in the fall, alongside John Legend, Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani.(Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Newsource
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – “The Voice” torch is being passed from one country legend to another.

Reba McEntire will replace Blake Shelton as coach in the next season of NBC’s singing competition.

Shelton has been a coach since the first season in 2011, and McEntire was an advisor to his team that season.

She’s currently a “mega mentor” on season 23, lending advice to competing artists.

Shelton announced in October this will be his last season.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton said in a statement announcing his departure. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me.

McEntire makes her debut as a full-time coach in the fall, alongside John Legend, Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police have identified a man they said stabbed a woman to death.
Suspect, victim identified in Jonesboro homicide
A 23-year-old Leachville man was flown to a Memphis hospital Sunday after his boat crashed into...
Man seriously injured when boat crashes into bridge
Police arrested a man Friday on multiple charges, including having a blue light in his vehicle.
Police: Blue lights found in suspect’s vehicle
A disabled veteran is asking for help to recover his stolen side-by-side.
Thieves steal disabled veteran’s transportation
Jonesboro police investigate a homicide on Krewson Street.
May 15: What you need to know

Latest News

A billboard in Saline County is striking a nerve for some in town, and even across the state.
May 16: What you need to know
FILE - Actor Danny Masterson leaves Los Angeles superior Court with his wife Bijou Phillips...
Danny Masterson’s rape retrial: Closing arguments set to begin
Aaron's Tuesday morning forecast
Aaron's Tuesday morning forecast
FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in...
3 judges who chipped away abortion rights to hear federal abortion pill appeal