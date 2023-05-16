Town Hall held to address LEARNS Act concerns

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - Community members met with Governor Sanders on Monday, to understand more about the LEARNS Act.

The town hall meeting was held on Monday around noon at the Center for the Arts Black Box Theater in Russellville.

According to KARK, the town hall addresses questions and concerns that some may have.

Sanders and other officials say the bill pushes students and teachers toward success, but participants wanted more clarification.

By the end of the town hall, several participants left satisfied, while others left with more concerns than contentment.

“It’s very disheartening when they start out making within $4,000 of what you make and you’ve been there 25 years,” Debbie Hatcher, a retired teacher, said.

This is the third district where Gov. Sanders held a town hall meeting.

