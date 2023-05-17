1 dead in Wednesday morning crash

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A Holcomb man is dead after a Wednesday morning crash.

Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened around 11 a.m., May 17, on U.S. Highway 412 at Highway NN, four miles east of Kennett.

Kevin Nelson, 57, of Holcomb, was eastbound in his 2022 Peterbilt when a 2020 International, driven by Shane Hillhouse, 50, of Kennett, failed to yield, striking Nelson.

Ambulances transported them to Pemiscot County Memorial Hospital, where Dr. Kulpeska pronounced Nelson dead at 1:06 p.m.

The report states that Nelson did not have his seat belt on at the time of the crash.

Hillhouse suffered moderate injuries.

Both vehicles were totaled.

