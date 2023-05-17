Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

1 dead in Wednesday morning crash

A Holcomb man is dead after a Wednesday morning crash.
A Holcomb man is dead after a Wednesday morning crash.(Pixabay)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A Holcomb man is dead after a Wednesday morning crash.

Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened around 11 a.m., May 17, on U.S. Highway 412 at Highway NN, four miles east of Kennett.

Kevin Nelson, 57, of Holcomb, was eastbound in his 2022 Peterbilt when a 2020 International, driven by Shane Hillhouse, 50, of Kennett, failed to yield, striking Nelson.

Ambulances transported them to Pemiscot County Memorial Hospital, where Dr. Kulpeska pronounced Nelson dead at 1:06 p.m.

The report states that Nelson did not have his seat belt on at the time of the crash.

Hillhouse suffered moderate injuries.

Both vehicles were totaled.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a press release Wednesday morning, Cherokee Village Police Chief Monte Lane said Derek...
Police identify body found in lake
A Trumann man was shot and killed after police said he entered a home early Monday morning.
Police: Man shot, killed while entering home
According to Chief Deputy Justin Rolland, the two elderly victims were found dead at a home in...
Suspect identified in elderly couple’s murder
A man arrested with more than 300 child porn images and videos on his phone has been sentenced...
Man convicted of child pornography
Twilight Skating Rink
Community staple given months to find a new location

Latest News

In a press release Wednesday morning, Cherokee Village Police Chief Monte Lane said Derek...
Police identify body found in lake
More than 4,100 Arkansas children are living in foster care, but CASA spokesperson Allison Munn...
Midday Interview: CASA volunteers needed
Rodger Rice, 39, of Poplar Bluff, is accused of shooting his brother in the parking lot of a...
Family dispute leads to shooting in Walmart parking lot in Poplar Bluff
A FedEx cargo plane taxis to a sorting station located off a runway at Denver International...
FedEx pilots agree to strike if deal not reached