A-State senior Luka Naglic finishes 28th at NCAA Regional

By A-State Athletics
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Arkansas State senior Luka Naglic completed play at the NCAA Auburn Regional men’s golf tournament Wednesday, shooting a final-round 70 to end the 54-hole event with a combined 223 that placed him tied for 28th out of 75 players.

With his best round of the 54-hole tournament, Naglic climbed 20 spots to finish up tied for 28th, the best finish by an A-State individual at an NCAA Regional and fourth-best finish by any A-State player at a regional when including performances toward team scores. Naglic tops finishes by Tanner Napier in 2018 (T29th), Zan Luka Stirn in 2017 (T58th), Lloyd du Preez in 2010 (T60th), and Zolton Veress in 1998 (T87th) and 1999 (T57th). Stirn holds the top finish by any A-State golfer at a NCAA Regional finishing third in 2021 while Julien Sale finished 25th in 2020 and 26th in 2021 when the team competed.

Auburn (-1), Vanderbilt (E), Chattanooga (+2), Ohio State (+8) and Colorado State (+10) were the five teams to advance out of the NCAA Auburn Regional while Drew Salyers (-4) of Indiana was the low individual not among the five advancing teams to earn the trip to the NCAA Championships in Scottsdale, Ariz.

While the season concludes for Naglic, postseason continues for the A-State squad. The Red Wolves begin play in the inaugural National Golf Invitational at Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club May 19-21.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

