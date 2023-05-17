Energy Alert
Charity run benefitting Special Olympics stops in Jonesboro

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Throughout the week, the Arkansas Law Enforcement Torch Run has stopped in different cities across the state, and on Tuesday, they made their way to Region 8.

The Torch Run began in 1987, raising money for the Arkansas Special Olympics, and has grown into a four-day race across the state.

The money raised sends athletes to the national and international Special Olympics.

Sargent Brian Arnold with the Jonesboro Police Department has participated in the Torch Run for many years and looks forward to the event each year.

“The one thing that’s special about Arkansas is we’re one of just a handful of states that actually pays one hundred percent for our athletes to go to these games,” Arnold said. “If they qualify for the USA games or the international games, there’s no money out of their pocket.”

Other events, such as the Plane Pull and Polar Plunge, also take place throughout the year raising money to cover the travel cost for qualifying athletes.

Arnold was chosen to run the final leg in the International Special Olympics in Berlin next month.

