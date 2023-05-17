Energy Alert
Craighead County inmate dies in custody

A Craighead County inmate died in custody on Wednesday morning.
A Craighead County inmate died in custody on Wednesday morning.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County inmate died in custody on Wednesday morning.

The Jonesboro Police Department received a call to a domestic disturbance in the 2000 block of Red Wolf Blvd on Friday, May 12.

When police arrived, they found Timothy Williams in his car, refusing to get out.

According to an incident report with Jonesboro police, Williams became aggravated and resisted arrest.

Police said officers tackled Williams to the ground and placed him in custody.

Williams was charged with resisting arrest, public intoxication, obstruction of governmental Justice, and disorderly conduct.

Online jail records show Williams was booked into the Craighead County Detention Center early Friday morning around 2:10 a.m.

Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd tells K8 News deputies were alerted to a medical emergency in the jail Wednesday morning.

Williams was then taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:50 a.m.

The Craighead County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident.

