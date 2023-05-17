Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Dunkin’ Donuts coming to Jonesboro

Halsey Thrasher Harpole Real Estate Group announced that Dunkin’ Donuts is coming to...
Halsey Thrasher Harpole Real Estate Group announced that Dunkin’ Donuts is coming to Greensborough Village in Jonesboro. (Left to right: Reese Thrasher, Vicki Adla and Marge Adla)(Halsey Thrasher Harpole Real Estate Group)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Soon people of Northeast Arkansas can “Run on Dunkin’.” Donuts, that is.

Halsey Thrasher Harpole Real Estate Group announced that Dunkin’ Donuts is coming to Greensborough Village in Jonesboro.

According to the news release, owners Marge and Vicki Adla will break ground on the new store sometime this year.

“We are thrilled to be part of the growth story in Jonesboro,” Vicki Adla said. “The city’s welcoming spirit and willingness to embrace new businesses and products inspired us.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Trumann man was shot and killed after police said he entered a home early Monday morning.
Police: Man shot, killed while entering home
According to Chief Deputy Justin Rolland, the two elderly victims were found dead at a home in...
Suspect identified in elderly couple’s murder
Police are investigating a body found in Lake Cherokee.
Police investigate body found in water
A man arrested with more than 300 child porn images and videos on his phone has been sentenced...
Man convicted of child pornography
Twilight Skating Rink
Community staple given months to find a new location

Latest News

The Food and Drug Administration issued new guidance saying restaurants can allow dogs in their...
More dogs could show up in outdoor dining spaces. Not everyone is happy about it
Jason Haling of Oxford will appear later this month on Country Network’s “Barbeque Country.”
Izard County man to appear on cooking show
Harp’s breaks ground on new store in Brookland
Harp’s breaks ground on new store in Brookland
This Saturday, May 13, you can help the U.S. Postal Service Stamp Out Hunger here in Northeast...
Midday Interview: Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive