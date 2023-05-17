Dunkin’ Donuts coming to Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Soon people of Northeast Arkansas can “Run on Dunkin’.” Donuts, that is.

Halsey Thrasher Harpole Real Estate Group announced that Dunkin’ Donuts is coming to Greensborough Village in Jonesboro.

According to the news release, owners Marge and Vicki Adla will break ground on the new store sometime this year.

“We are thrilled to be part of the growth story in Jonesboro,” Vicki Adla said. “The city’s welcoming spirit and willingness to embrace new businesses and products inspired us.”

