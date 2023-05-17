Educators come together to celebrate one of their own

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - When one door closes, another door always opens, and new opportunities present themselves.

Jonesboro Math and Science educators gathered for a special occasion Tuesday afternoon, to celebrate one of their own, as he begins his new journey.

Dr. Rickey Greer started his career at Success Achievement Academy in Jonesboro years ago. Now he is gearing up for retirement after the completion of his 16th year as principal at Jonesboro Math and Science.

Greer touched the lives of many students and educators and wanted to leave them with a message to remember.

“Dream big, um Keep your dreams in front of you, um, if you fall down just remember you can always get up again,” he said.

Greer was one of the first African American school leaders within the Jonesboro Public School district.

“I need to make sure that whatever I do, I keep doors, and opportunities open for others,” said Greer. “So it just made me focus more on my job because, in the back of my mind, I was thinking you know there were other African American men and women who might have an opportunity.”

He said he took this role seriously to make way for others.

“If I do well then others will do well, and I have seen it before,” Greer explained.

Although Greer is leaving the school district he said he still has plans to remain active in his church and the Jonesboro community.

