Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Educators come together to celebrate one of their own

Dr. Rickey Greer
Dr. Rickey Greer(KAIT)
By Imani Williams
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - When one door closes, another door always opens, and new opportunities present themselves.

Jonesboro Math and Science educators gathered for a special occasion Tuesday afternoon, to celebrate one of their own, as he begins his new journey.

Dr. Rickey Greer started his career at Success Achievement Academy in Jonesboro years ago. Now he is gearing up for retirement after the completion of his 16th year as principal at Jonesboro Math and Science.

Greer touched the lives of many students and educators and wanted to leave them with a message to remember.

“Dream big, um Keep your dreams in front of you, um, if you fall down just remember you can always get up again,” he said.

Greer was one of the first African American school leaders within the Jonesboro Public School district.

“I need to make sure that whatever I do, I keep doors, and opportunities open for others,” said Greer. “So it just made me focus more on my job because, in the back of my mind, I was thinking you know there were other African American men and women who might have an opportunity.”

He said he took this role seriously to make way for others.

“If I do well then others will do well, and I have seen it before,” Greer explained.

Although Greer is leaving the school district he said he still has plans to remain active in his church and the Jonesboro community.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police have identified a man they said stabbed a woman to death.
Suspect, victim identified in Jonesboro homicide
A Trumann man was shot and killed after police said he entered a home early Monday morning.
Police: Man shot, killed while entering home
A 23-year-old Leachville man was flown to a Memphis hospital Sunday after his boat crashed into...
Man seriously injured when boat crashes into bridge
Police arrested a man Friday on multiple charges, including having a blue light in his vehicle.
Police: Blue lights found in suspect’s vehicle
According to Chief Deputy Justin Rolland, the two elderly victims were found dead at a home in...
Suspect identified in elderly couple’s murder

Latest News

The Arkansas Boll Weevil Eradication Program announces a new partnership with the Arkansas...
Arkansas Boll Weevil Eradication Program partners with Arkansas Department of Agriculture on pest survey
Rains street and Cobb are flooded with students during the day, students look it make it safer.
Students take crosswalk problems into their own hands
Former Arkansas State QB at Dolphins minicamp
Former A-State QB James Blackman competes at Dolphins rookie minicamp
One Mississippi County town will see something different handling fires.
Gosnell Fire Department receives new upgrades