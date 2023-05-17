Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

FedEx pilots agree to strike if deal not reached

A FedEx cargo plane taxis to a sorting station located off a runway at Denver International...
A FedEx cargo plane taxis to a sorting station located off a runway at Denver International Airport Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx Express pilots, represented by the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) have voted to strike if necessary amid labor negotiations.

The strike will take place if a new contractual agreement is not made with FedEx.

The pilots remain under contractual provisions and benefits that were negotiated in 2015. Negotiations for a new deal began in May 2021, and entered mediation in October 2022.

“Today, FedEx pilots spoke with one unified voice and sent a clear message to management that we are willing to go the distance to secure a new contract,” said Capt. Chris Norman, chair of the FedEx ALPA Master Executive Council. “Now is the time for FedEx to deliver a new contract that reflects the value we bring to FedEx as highly skilled professionals who deliver FedEx’s Purple Promise every day. Our goal is to reach an agreement, not to strike. The ball is in management’s court, and it’s time for the Company to get serious at the bargaining table and invest in our pilots.”

The strike would not begin until the National Mediation Board decides that mediation efforts would not be productive and either side declines arbitration.

FedEx shared this statement on the potential strike:

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Trumann man was shot and killed after police said he entered a home early Monday morning.
Police: Man shot, killed while entering home
In a press release Wednesday morning, Cherokee Village Police Chief Monte Lane said Derek...
Police identify body found in lake
According to Chief Deputy Justin Rolland, the two elderly victims were found dead at a home in...
Suspect identified in elderly couple’s murder
A man arrested with more than 300 child porn images and videos on his phone has been sentenced...
Man convicted of child pornography
Twilight Skating Rink
Community staple given months to find a new location

Latest News

In a press release Wednesday morning, Cherokee Village Police Chief Monte Lane said Derek...
Police identify body found in lake
More than 4,100 Arkansas children are living in foster care, but CASA spokesperson Allison Munn...
Midday Interview: CASA volunteers needed
Rodger Rice, 39, of Poplar Bluff, is accused of shooting his brother in the parking lot of a...
Family dispute leads to shooting in Walmart parking lot in Poplar Bluff
Those hungering for baklava, spanakopita, and other Greek delights will find them at a new...
Greek restaurant replacing Cici’s