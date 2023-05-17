Free class teaches women how to keep themselves safe

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A training course teaches women to become a threat rather than a target.

The Jonesboro Grappling Association is hosting a free self-defense course for women on Friday, May 19. The course begins at 6 p.m. with an informational presentation and physical training to follow.

Instructor Adam Farmer said he hosts these courses quarterly to give back to the community.

“I feel like this is something that we should provide as a free service to women, to not take advantage of somebody who may have been in a bad situation,” he said. “And to give women the tools they need to keep themselves safe in a dire situation.”

Farmer said he welcomes all women who want to participate, no matter their age or size.

He said if a woman has the proper skills, it could be beneficial to them in scary situations.

“Unfortunately, in our modern society, women are often victimized by men who are typically bigger and stronger,” he said. “If a woman has the tools necessary to make the attacker less interested then it should help.”

He said he will not teach participants “how to win a fight or beat somebody up” but rather how to stop an attacker from continuing assault.

He said if the training becomes too intense, he will adjust techniques to make sure every woman in the room is comfortable.

“We have had women who are victims of sexual assault, and whenever they are put into similar situations, it can trigger PTSD,” Farmer said. “We want to be respectful of the woman’s fears and help to overcome them.”

It is recommended to wear comfortable athletic clothing and socks.

Farmer said if you are interested in attending the course, please arrive a little before 6 p.m. to fill out a waiver, so the class can begin on time.

For more information regarding the Jonesboro Grappling Association or the upcoming women’s course, click here.

