Gosnell Fire Department receives new upgrades

One Mississippi County town will see something different handling fires.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GONSELL, Ark. (KAIT) - One Mississippi County town will see something new responding to fire calls.

The city of Gosnell purchased a Humvee from the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management.

Equipped with a 200-gallon tank of water and an eight-gallon foam cell in the back, the fire department said they are looking forward to putting the Humvee to use.

The goal is to help with grass and brush fires and to go where fire trucks can’t.

“This truck is going to serve our city well,” the fire department said.

