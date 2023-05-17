Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Grand jury indicts man in 4 University of Idaho stabbing deaths

FILE - Bryan Kohberger, left, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right,...
FILE - Bryan Kohberger, left, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, during a hearing in Latah County District Court, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. A grand jury has indicted Kohberger on the charges in the University of Idaho slayings case. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A grand jury has indicted a man who was already charged in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students, allowing prosecutors to skip a planned week-long preliminary hearing that was set for late June.

Bryan Kohberger was arrested late last year and charged with burglary and four counts of first-degree murder in connection with the Nov. 13, 2022, killings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves at a rental home near the University of Idaho campus. At the time, Kohberger was a graduate student studying criminology at nearby Washington State University, and the killings left the close-knit communities of Moscow, Idaho, and Pullman, Washington, reeling.

A preliminary hearing — where prosecutors must show a judge that there is enough evidence to justify moving forward with felony charges — was scheduled to begin June 26. But on Tuesday, a grand jury indicted Kohberger on the same charges, effectively rerouting the case directly to the state’s felony court level and allowing prosecutors to skip the preliminary hearing process.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Trumann man was shot and killed after police said he entered a home early Monday morning.
Police: Man shot, killed while entering home
Police are investigating a body found in Lake Cherokee.
Police investigate body found in water
According to Chief Deputy Justin Rolland, the two elderly victims were found dead at a home in...
Suspect identified in elderly couple’s murder
A man arrested with more than 300 child porn images and videos on his phone has been sentenced...
Man convicted of child pornography
Twilight Skating Rink
Community staple given months to find a new location

Latest News

FILE - Police work near a damaged Home Depot truck, Nov. 1, 2017, after a motorist drove onto a...
‘Destroyed my life’: Families of 8 killed in NYC bike path attack share pain at sentencing
Rodger Rice, 39, of Poplar Bluff, is accused of shooting his brother in the parking lot of a...
Family dispute leads to shooting in Walmart parking lot in Poplar Bluff
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis throws a marker into the audience after signing various bills during...
PEN America, Penguin Random House sue Florida school district over book bans
A New York man apparently trying to kill himself on the Staten Island ferry was saved by police...
VIDEO: Police rescue man who seemed ready to jump from ferry