Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Greek restaurant replacing Cici’s

Those hungering for baklava, spanakopita, and other Greek delights will find them at a new...
Those hungering for baklava, spanakopita, and other Greek delights will find them at a new Jonesboro restaurant.(Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Those hungering for baklava, spanakopita, and other Greek delights will find them at a new Jonesboro restaurant.

Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced Wednesday that Athens Restaurant will open in the Highland Square Shopping Center.

The restaurant, which will feature Greek, Italian, American, and Mexican cuisines, will be located in the former Cici’s Pizza, 2116 S. Caraway Rd.

The family-owned and operated Athens Restaurant is expected to open its doors later this summer.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Trumann man was shot and killed after police said he entered a home early Monday morning.
Police: Man shot, killed while entering home
According to Chief Deputy Justin Rolland, the two elderly victims were found dead at a home in...
Suspect identified in elderly couple’s murder
Police are investigating a body found in Lake Cherokee.
Police investigate body found in water
A man arrested with more than 300 child porn images and videos on his phone has been sentenced...
Man convicted of child pornography
Twilight Skating Rink
Community staple given months to find a new location

Latest News

Halsey Thrasher Harpole Real Estate Group announced that Dunkin’ Donuts is coming to...
Dunkin’ Donuts coming to Jonesboro
The Food and Drug Administration issued new guidance saying restaurants can allow dogs in their...
More dogs could show up in outdoor dining spaces. Not everyone is happy about it
Jason Haling of Oxford will appear later this month on Country Network’s “Barbeque Country.”
Izard County man to appear on cooking show
Harp’s breaks ground on new store in Brookland
Harp’s breaks ground on new store in Brookland