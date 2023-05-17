Greek restaurant replacing Cici’s

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Those hungering for baklava, spanakopita, and other Greek delights will find them at a new Jonesboro restaurant.

Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced Wednesday that Athens Restaurant will open in the Highland Square Shopping Center.

The restaurant, which will feature Greek, Italian, American, and Mexican cuisines, will be located in the former Cici’s Pizza, 2116 S. Caraway Rd.

The family-owned and operated Athens Restaurant is expected to open its doors later this summer.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.