CAPES group continues efforts to repeal Arkansas LEARNS Act(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - A group trying to repeal the Arkansas LEARNS Act says it’s not giving up despite a few roadblocks.

According to our content-sharing partner KARK in Little Rock, Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students is working to file its third submission to repeal the law to Attorney General Tim Griffin’s office.

CAPES is looking to repeal the LEARNS Act through a referendum, which would leave it up to voters to decide on.

However, a new law passed in March requires the Attorney General to approve the popular name and ballot title before the group can begin to gather signatures.

In his latest rejection, AG Griffin said the popular name is sufficient, but the ballot title fails to adequately summarize the LEARNS Act and also fails to address all the changes in the first rejection.

CAPES Chair Veronica McClane said they are making progress after a meeting with AG Griffin on Tuesday, May 16.

“it’s not a game,” said McClane. “It’s something we really want the people of Arkansas to consider on the ballot in 2024.”

To read more about this story, go to KARK’s website.

