Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Hatchery holds ribbon cutting on renovated facility

By Hayden Savage
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAMMOTH SPRING, Ark. (KAIT) - More trout are expected to be stocked into Arkansas rivers and streams after the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission finished its upgrades to the Mammoth Spring Jim Hinkle Spring River Trout Hatchery.

The upgrades come as AGFC announced it would be doubling down on trout production in the state.

Upgrades include more space for fish production and more, said AGFC Director Austin Booth.

“We are reopening our Jim Hinkle Spring River Trout Hatchery, which is the AGFC’s only cold water hatchery where we produce about half a million trout right now, but we’ll be able to double that production capacity to one billion after today,” Booth explained.

Work began on the project in Sept. 2021.

Employees of the trout hatchery say the space was much needed and allows the hatchery to produce better overall fish.

“It’ll be better for water conservation purposes. Reusing water. We’ll be able to double our production capacity from 500 million to over a billion fish,” said AGFC Director Austing Booth.

For more on the Jim Hinkle Spring River Trout Hatchery, visit AGFC’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a press release Wednesday morning, Cherokee Village Police Chief Monte Lane said Derek...
Police identify body found in lake
A Trumann man was shot and killed after police said he entered a home early Monday morning.
Police: Man shot, killed while entering home
According to Chief Deputy Justin Rolland, the two elderly victims were found dead at a home in...
Suspect identified in elderly couple’s murder
A man arrested with more than 300 child porn images and videos on his phone has been sentenced...
Man convicted of child pornography
Twilight Skating Rink
Community staple given months to find a new location

Latest News

the dollars are the topic of conversation over the past couple days as talks continue about the...
What does a possible default in the debt ceiling mean in northeast Arkansas
Halsey Thrasher Harpole Real Estate Group announced that Dunkin’ Donuts is coming to...
Dunkin’ Donuts coming to Jonesboro
Those hungering for baklava, spanakopita, and other Greek delights will find them at a new...
Greek restaurant replacing Cici’s
A Craighead County inmate died in custody on Wednesday morning.
Craighead County inmate dies in custody