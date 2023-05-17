Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

May 17: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We are waking up to less humid and cooler air this morning. The clouds we are seeing to start the day should move out later and we will see more sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures today will top out in the upper-70s and low-80s. That is right around normal for this time of year.

Dry weather will last until Friday Afternoon as another cold front moves in. That will increase rain chances going into Friday night and Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts should be around 0.50″-1.00″. That front will also bring in another shot of cooler and drier air.

We warm back into the 80s next week.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Maddie Sexton has details on a free self defense course for women to help keep yourself safe.

Parents continue to search for answers surrounding a man who is a registered sex offender that is allowed on school grounds at one Arkansas school.

A former postal worker in the Poplar Bluff, Missouri area was sentenced to probation and ordered to pay restitution for stealing cash and gift cards from the mail.

West Memphis School Board met Tuesday night but failed to take action on mold issues reported at Weaver and Richland Elementary Schools. The board once again delayed taking any sort of action on contracts to remove the mold that was presented with the then-superintendent’s recommendation to go forward with clean-ups.

One school developed a unique method to help keep elementary students in line.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Trumann man was shot and killed after police said he entered a home early Monday morning.
Police: Man shot, killed while entering home
According to Chief Deputy Justin Rolland, the two elderly victims were found dead at a home in...
Suspect identified in elderly couple’s murder
Police are investigating a body found in Lake Cherokee.
Police investigate body found in water
A man arrested with more than 300 child porn images and videos on his phone has been sentenced...
Man convicted of child pornography
Twilight Skating Rink
Community staple given months to find a new location

Latest News

Aaron's Wednesday morning forecast
Aaron's Wednesday morning forecast
According to Chief Deputy Justin Rolland, the two elderly victims were found dead at a home in...
Suspect identified in elderly couple’s murder
Police are investigating a body found in Lake Cherokee.
Police investigate body found in water
Dr. Rickey Greer
Educators come together to celebrate one of their own