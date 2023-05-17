May 17: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We are waking up to less humid and cooler air this morning. The clouds we are seeing to start the day should move out later and we will see more sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures today will top out in the upper-70s and low-80s. That is right around normal for this time of year.

Dry weather will last until Friday Afternoon as another cold front moves in. That will increase rain chances going into Friday night and Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts should be around 0.50″-1.00″. That front will also bring in another shot of cooler and drier air.

We warm back into the 80s next week.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Maddie Sexton has details on a free self defense course for women to help keep yourself safe.

Parents continue to search for answers surrounding a man who is a registered sex offender that is allowed on school grounds at one Arkansas school.

A former postal worker in the Poplar Bluff, Missouri area was sentenced to probation and ordered to pay restitution for stealing cash and gift cards from the mail.

West Memphis School Board met Tuesday night but failed to take action on mold issues reported at Weaver and Richland Elementary Schools. The board once again delayed taking any sort of action on contracts to remove the mold that was presented with the then-superintendent’s recommendation to go forward with clean-ups.

One school developed a unique method to help keep elementary students in line.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

