Police investigate body found in water

CHEROKEE VILLAGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating a body found in Lake Cherokee.

According to Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, a body was found around 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

The body has not been identified.

The body will be sent to Little Rock for an autopsy.

Details are limited at this time. We will work to bring more information as it becomes available.

