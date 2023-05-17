Police investigate body found in water

Energy Alert
Police are investigating a body found in Lake Cherokee.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHEROKEE VILLAGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating a body found in Lake Cherokee.

According to Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, a body was found around 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

The body has not been identified.

The body will be sent to Little Rock for an autopsy.

Details are limited at this time. We will work to bring more information as it becomes available.

