Robots to help keep students in line

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One school developed a unique method to help keep elementary students in line.

Several EAST students developed robots at the International Studies Magnet School.

Teachers can connect their mobile devices to the robots to monitor the students.

With the use of robots, teachers can take a much-needed break from stress.

“Your teacher can get you in trouble for it and it is the right thing to do and when they tell you to do something, you have to do it,” said EAST student Kenna Weaver.

Weaver said without the hard work of her classmates and teachers, none of this would be possible.

“We have our own order but a few of them will get out of line and it is a struggle for our teachers to get them back into line,” said Weaver.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.