Students take crosswalk problems into their own hands

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro crosswalk will look a lot different as students look to help make the area safer.

During the morning and afternoon, Rains Street and Cobb Street are full of students walking to class or home.

With some drivers not paying attention, this setup is a dangerous combo. Now students are taking the problems into their own hands.

“It’s about creating a 3D crosswalk across the area so it slows everyone down, so it draws more attention to the area and slows everyone down while keeping our kids safe,” said EAST Teacher Carman Owens.

The project will work hand-in-hand with the mayor’s office and the Jonesboro Street Department.

Mayor Harold Copenhaver said giving the youth a platform to express their ideas is vital in helping them step out of their comfort zone.

“This is something we can use and we need to incorporation ideas from young minds in our community,” said Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver.

Students like Grayden Alton use the crosswalk every day. After seeing how people drive during school hours, he joined the project, not only to improve his safety but his classmates.

“I think that it is really special to be part of the development that helps keep kids safe and make sure no one gets hurt,” said Alton.

Other students expressed their fear of walking home every day.

“Sometimes I walk home with my friend and I see very dangerous cars crossing the street and luckily our teachers are there to stop us from crossing the street,” said another student.

Currently, there is no timeline for the completion of this project, but students want to start on it this summer.

