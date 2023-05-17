West Memphis School District delays taking action against mold

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis School Board met Tuesday night but failed to take action on mold issues reported at Weaver and Richland Elementary Schools.

The board once again delayed taking any sort of action on contracts to remove the mold that was presented with the then-superintendent’s recommendation to go forward with clean-ups.

The divided board tabled the mold issue once again as factions on the board were deadlocked in a 3 to 3 tie vote on contentious issues.

One member of the seven-member panel was absent, so no progress could be made on mold removal or anything other than the hiring of a new school board attorney.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.