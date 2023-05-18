18-year-old arrested in man’s murder
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Sheriff’s deputies arrested an 18-year-old man suspected of killing another man.
Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens said deputies responded Wednesday to a home on West Wright Street in Sulphur Rock.
When they arrived, deputies found 49-year-old Jason Anderson dead.
“Throughout the investigation of the death, investigators determined the death to be suspicious,” Stephens said.
Detectives identified 18-year-old Matthew Speakman as a suspect and arrested him.
Speakman is being held in the Independence County Detention Center awaiting the filing of formal charges.
