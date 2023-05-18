18-year-old arrested in man’s murder

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Sheriff’s deputies arrested an 18-year-old man suspected of killing another man.

Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens said deputies responded Wednesday to a home on West Wright Street in Sulphur Rock.

When they arrived, deputies found 49-year-old Jason Anderson dead.

“Throughout the investigation of the death, investigators determined the death to be suspicious,” Stephens said.

Detectives identified 18-year-old Matthew Speakman as a suspect and arrested him.

Speakman is being held in the Independence County Detention Center awaiting the filing of formal charges.

