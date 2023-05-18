Energy Alert
2023 3A State Baseball Championship Preview: Rivercrest

The Colts prepare to face Harding Academy in the 3A State Championship
The Colts prepare to face Harding Academy in the 3A State Championship
By Chris Hudgison
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WILSON, Ark. (KAIT) - Lets spotlight another Region 8 team heading to the state finals.

You can call Rivercrest baseball the road warriors. The Colts haven’t played a game in Wilson all season due to construction of new diamond facilities. Stephan Elrod’s squad notched back to back shutouts in the state quarterfinals and semifinals.

Rivercrest is in the title game for the first time in 14 years.

The 21-3 Colts face 25-7 Harding Academy in the 3A State Championship. First pitch is Saturday at 4:00pm, the game will be televised on Arkansas PBS.

