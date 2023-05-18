Energy Alert
5 arrested in suspected car theft

Police arrested 5 people early Wednesday morning on multiple charges, including suspected car theft.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested 5 people early Wednesday morning on multiple charges, including suspected car theft.

According to a Jonesboro Police Department news release, the investigation began around 1:30 a.m. May 17 when officers responded to an abandoned Mustang on the railroad tracks near Richardson Road.

At the same time, they received word of suspects trying to steal a vehicle from Honda dealership on East Parker Road.

Officers were able to quickly arrest one person while another ran away.

A K9 unit began tracking the suspect who ran away but called it off when the dog lost the scent.

“Meanwhile, Officer Moore observed a vehicle in the area for the duration of the track and saw it leaving before the termination,” the news release said.

Another police officer spotted the vehicle and stopped.

According to JPD, officers found the suspect who had run away along with three other people.

“K9 Ras alerted on the vehicle, and a search produced drugs, scales, three firearms, multiple key fobs (one being to a stolen Mustang that was found dumped nearby, and a key fob coder,” JPD stated.

Officers arrested five people and took them to the Craighead County Detention Center to await their probable cause hearings.

