A-State football alum Forrest Merrill signs deal with Seahawks

SEATTLE, Wash. (KAIT) - A former Red Wolf earns another opportunity in the NFL.

Forrest Merrill signed a deal with the Seattle Seahawks. The Missouri native began his career with the Chargers as a undrafted free agent.

Merrill recorded 7 tackles for Los Angeles in the 2021 preseason. The Conductor of Force was promoted from the practice squad and made his regular season debut on Monday Night Football in October 2021. Merrill had 4 tackles in 4 games for Los Angeles.

He spent 2022 on injured reserve.

