The band TRIPPP to perform in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Summer Concert Series presented by the Historic Dyess Colony: Johnny Cash Boyhood Home and KASU will host its second performers.

The band TRIPPP is set to perform on Saturday, June 10 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Native Brew Works located at 515 South Gee Street.

The Nashville-based band is comprised of triplet Jonesboro natives Treyson, JD, and Chaz Stafford.

They have played more than 200 shows throughout the southeast, and have been an opening act for artists such as Riley Green, the Josh Abbott Band, The Kentucky Headhunters, and Matt Stell.

Admission to the event is free.

The concert series is sponsored by the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas and the Judd Hill Foundation.

More information can be found at dyescash.astate.edu or by calling 870-764-2274

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.