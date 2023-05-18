Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

The band TRIPPP to perform in Jonesboro

The band TRIPP to perform in Jonesboro
The band TRIPP to perform in Jonesboro(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Summer Concert Series presented by the Historic Dyess Colony: Johnny Cash Boyhood Home and KASU will host its second performers.

The band TRIPPP is set to perform on Saturday, June 10 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Native Brew Works located at 515 South Gee Street.

The Nashville-based band is comprised of triplet Jonesboro natives Treyson, JD, and Chaz Stafford.

They have played more than 200 shows throughout the southeast, and have been an opening act for artists such as Riley Green, the Josh Abbott Band, The Kentucky Headhunters, and Matt Stell.

Admission to the event is free.

The concert series is sponsored by the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas and the Judd Hill Foundation.

More information can be found at dyescash.astate.edu or by calling 870-764-2274

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a press release Wednesday morning, Cherokee Village Police Chief Monte Lane said Derek...
Police identify body found in lake
A Trumann man was shot and killed after police said he entered a home early Monday morning.
Police: Man shot, killed while entering home
According to Chief Deputy Justin Rolland, the two elderly victims were found dead at a home in...
Suspect identified in elderly couple’s murder
A man arrested with more than 300 child porn images and videos on his phone has been sentenced...
Man convicted of child pornography
Twilight Skating Rink
Community staple given months to find a new location

Latest News

Twilight Skating Rink
Community staple given months to find a new location
Midnight Hollow will bring its eclectic style to KASU's Bluegrass Monday at the Collins Theatre...
Midday Interview: Midnight Hollow to perform
Stevie Nicks performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, June 19, 2022 in...
Stevie Nicks to rock FedExForum this fall
The Osceola Heritage Music Festival is returning for its 23rd year in downtown Osceola on...
Organizers gear up for Osceola Heritage Music Festival