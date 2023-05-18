Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Craighead County town sees rapid growth

Bono named fastest-growing city in Craighead County by U.S. Census Bureau
Bono named fastest-growing city in Craighead County by U.S. Census Bureau(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BONO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Census Bureau named Bono the new fastest-growing city in Craighead County in the most recent Census estimate released Wednesday, May 17.

The new estimated population of Bono is 2,690, an 11.6% increase from the population of 2,409 in the 2020 Census.

A growing population brings a growing community, and Bono Mayor Danny Shaw said that he sees this trend continuing for a while.

Shaw said the average age of a Bono resident is around 29 years old, and that the city had plans to accommodate that age group.

“People are going to have children and they’ll need to have sports and parks and those kinds of things, which we’re working on,” Shaw said. “I was just talking to one of the builders, they just developed a 35-lot subdivision, and 28 of those have already been sold and they’ve not even got the street down yet.”

Shaw said that being right outside of Jonesboro makes it a perfect place for people who want to live in a quieter community but work in Jonesboro.

He’s hoping that with a rising population, more businesses such as grocery stores and restaurants will want to develop in Bono.

Recently, Jonesboro Cycle and ATV opened in Bono.

Shaw said that with people coming in from different states to buy motorcycles, ATVs, and boats, Bono has the potential to be very successful.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a press release Wednesday morning, Cherokee Village Police Chief Monte Lane said Derek...
Police identify body found in lake
A Missouri man died Wednesday night when his SUV rolled over multiple times in Jackson County.
Victim identified in fatal rollover crash
According to an incident report by the Jonesboro Police Department, 60-year-old Timothy Wade...
Craighead County inmate dies in custody
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Those hungering for baklava, spanakopita, and other Greek delights will find them at a new...
Greek restaurant replacing Cici’s

Latest News

Jonesboro woman plans to move after finding seven opossums in her home
Jonesboro woman plans to move after finding multiple opossums in her house
Sharp County Public Defender Calvin Harrell faces a charge of second-degree battery.
Public defender arrested for attacking Cherokee Village woman
Jonesboro police have identified a man they said stabbed a woman to death.
Police: Murder suspect blamed ‘Satan, cheating’ in wife’s killing
Quency Kegler, 28, of Earle is being held in the Crittenden County Jail on suspicion of...
Man shot multiple times, suspect in custody