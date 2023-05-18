Craighead County town sees rapid growth

BONO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Census Bureau named Bono the new fastest-growing city in Craighead County in the most recent Census estimate released Wednesday, May 17.

The new estimated population of Bono is 2,690, an 11.6% increase from the population of 2,409 in the 2020 Census.

A growing population brings a growing community, and Bono Mayor Danny Shaw said that he sees this trend continuing for a while.

Shaw said the average age of a Bono resident is around 29 years old, and that the city had plans to accommodate that age group.

“People are going to have children and they’ll need to have sports and parks and those kinds of things, which we’re working on,” Shaw said. “I was just talking to one of the builders, they just developed a 35-lot subdivision, and 28 of those have already been sold and they’ve not even got the street down yet.”

Shaw said that being right outside of Jonesboro makes it a perfect place for people who want to live in a quieter community but work in Jonesboro.

He’s hoping that with a rising population, more businesses such as grocery stores and restaurants will want to develop in Bono.

Recently, Jonesboro Cycle and ATV opened in Bono.

Shaw said that with people coming in from different states to buy motorcycles, ATVs, and boats, Bono has the potential to be very successful.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.