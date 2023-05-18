Energy Alert
Man shot multiple times, suspect in custody

Quency Kegler, 28, of Earle is being held in the Crittenden County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.(Crittenden Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EARLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Crittenden County man is in custody after investigators say he fatally shot another man multiple times.

Quency Kegler, 28, of Earle is being held in the Crittenden County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a home in the 300 block of Third Street Circle in Earle just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, May 17.

When they arrived, they found 38-year-old Derrick Lee McKenzie shot numerous times.

Before an ambulance took him to the hospital, Sheriff Mike Allen said McKenzie “was able to tell deputies who shot him.”

McKenzie later died at the hospital.

Deputies located Kegler Wednesday morning on Railroad Street and arrested him without incident.

