March tornado causing issues for collision shops

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - The March 31 tornados caused many problems for Arkansas. Almost two months later, the tornado continues to cause problems for some.

According to our content-sharing partner, KARK, in Little Rock, collision shops are warning customers repairs may take longer than anticipated.

“Most good shops in town were already full or had a lot of business before the tornado hit, and the tornado has just complicated things,” Golden Collision Center Larry Golden said.

Golden said it was hard already, but the tornado made it worse.

“After COVID, we never fully recovered from that,” Golden stated.

Golden says the biggest issue shops face is the lack of parts.

He adds that minor fixes like broken windows will take a few days to a week, whereas tornado-damaged cars may take up to a year before being worked on.

“They are doing their very best, just like we are to try to help people,” Golden states.

