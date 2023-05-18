Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

May 18: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Today looks to be the best day of the work week. Some are waking up to a few clouds, but we should see the sun today with temperatures in the mid-80s. The best news is the lower humidity.

The humidity will rise a little bit tomorrow ahead of a cold front. Showers and thunderstorms will increase throughout Friday afternoon into Friday night. While I’m not concerned about a big severe threat, a couple of storms could have some gusty winds.

Rain moves out by Saturday morning, leaving us with a dry weekend with lower humidity returning again. 80s make a return next week and the weather looks mostly dry

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

An Earle man sits in the Crittenden County Jail facing a first degree murder charge in the death of another Earle man.

Three days of fun filled events honoring “the King of Rock N’ Roll.” Maddie Sexton is live at The Arkansas Elvis Festival in Jonesboro.

One Jackson County town is addressing its childcare shortage. The city of Newport signed an agreement with The Early Years Place to give parents another daycare option.

The Arkansas Legislative Council voted on Tuesday to reallocate $34.7 million in American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds (ARP ESSER) to be used for LEARNS Act initiatives.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a press release Wednesday morning, Cherokee Village Police Chief Monte Lane said Derek...
Police identify body found in lake
A Craighead County inmate died in custody on Wednesday morning.
Craighead County inmate dies in custody
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Traffic is back to normal after a deadly rollover crash blocked Jackson County traffic.
Rollover crash leaves 1 dead
Those hungering for baklava, spanakopita, and other Greek delights will find them at a new...
Greek restaurant replacing Cici’s

Latest News

Aaron's Thursday morning forecast
Aaron's Thursday morning forecast
Traffic is back to normal after a deadly rollover crash blocked Jackson County traffic.
Rollover crash leaves 1 dead
A Craighead County inmate died in custody on Wednesday morning.
Craighead County inmate dies in custody
The city of Newport is addressing its childcare shortage. The city signed an agreement on...
Newport address childcare shortage