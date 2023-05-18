May 18: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Today looks to be the best day of the work week. Some are waking up to a few clouds, but we should see the sun today with temperatures in the mid-80s. The best news is the lower humidity.

The humidity will rise a little bit tomorrow ahead of a cold front. Showers and thunderstorms will increase throughout Friday afternoon into Friday night. While I’m not concerned about a big severe threat, a couple of storms could have some gusty winds.

Rain moves out by Saturday morning, leaving us with a dry weekend with lower humidity returning again. 80s make a return next week and the weather looks mostly dry



News Headlines

An Earle man sits in the Crittenden County Jail facing a first degree murder charge in the death of another Earle man.

Three days of fun filled events honoring “the King of Rock N’ Roll.” Maddie Sexton is live at The Arkansas Elvis Festival in Jonesboro.

One Jackson County town is addressing its childcare shortage. The city of Newport signed an agreement with The Early Years Place to give parents another daycare option.

The Arkansas Legislative Council voted on Tuesday to reallocate $34.7 million in American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds (ARP ESSER) to be used for LEARNS Act initiatives.



