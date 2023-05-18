Musical festival honors the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Elvis fans will be “all shook up” this coming weekend.

The Arkansas Elvis Festival comes to Jonesboro for six shows spanning three days with 14 different Elvis tribute artists. All performances will take place at the Embassy Suites Red Wolf Convention Center from Thursday, May 18, through Saturday, May 20.

There will be two shows each day. The afternoon shows begin at 2 p.m. and the evening shows start at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets and 3-day passes can be purchased at arkansaselvisfestival.com or at the door of the event.

Each show has a different theme:

LET’S HAVE A PARTY, May 18, 2 p.m. : Jamming out to iconic rock and roll hits by The King

THE MEMPHIS FLASH, May 18, 7:30 p.m : Showcasing the diversity of Presley’s songbook

ELVIS IN ARKANSAS, May 19, 2 p.m. : Replicating multiple of his concerts spanning ‘56, ’72, ‘74

ERA OF A KING, May 19, 7:30 p.m. : Showcasing the early Vegas Years throughout the movies and everything in between

THE GOSPEL, May 20, 2 p.m. : Praising the music that inspired Elvis’ career and put him on the path to success

TO VEGAS, May 20, 7:30 p.m.: All the eras showcased at once, featuring all 14 headliners

Headliners for the 2023 Arkansas Elvis Festival (KAIT)

