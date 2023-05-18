Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Musical festival honors the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll

The Arkansas Elvis Festival comes to Jonesboro for six shows spanning three days with 14 different Elvis tribute artists
By Maddie Sexton
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Elvis fans will be “all shook up” this coming weekend.

The Arkansas Elvis Festival comes to Jonesboro for six shows spanning three days with 14 different Elvis tribute artists. All performances will take place at the Embassy Suites Red Wolf Convention Center from Thursday, May 18, through Saturday, May 20.

There will be two shows each day. The afternoon shows begin at 2 p.m. and the evening shows start at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets and 3-day passes can be purchased at arkansaselvisfestival.com or at the door of the event.

Each show has a different theme:

  • LET’S HAVE A PARTY, May 18, 2 p.m.: Jamming out to iconic rock and roll hits by The King
  • THE MEMPHIS FLASH, May 18, 7:30 p.m: Showcasing the diversity of Presley’s songbook
  • ELVIS IN ARKANSAS, May 19, 2 p.m.: Replicating multiple of his concerts spanning ‘56, ’72, ‘74
  • ERA OF A KING, May 19, 7:30 p.m.: Showcasing the early Vegas Years throughout the movies and everything in between
  • THE GOSPEL, May 20, 2 p.m.: Praising the music that inspired Elvis’ career and put him on the path to success
  • TO VEGAS, May 20, 7:30 p.m.: All the eras showcased at once, featuring all 14 headliners
Headliners for the 2023 Arkansas Elvis Festival
Headliners for the 2023 Arkansas Elvis Festival(KAIT)

For more information regarding the festival, click here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a press release Wednesday morning, Cherokee Village Police Chief Monte Lane said Derek...
Police identify body found in lake
According to an incident report by the Jonesboro Police Department, 60-year-old Timothy Wade...
Craighead County inmate dies in custody
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
A Missouri man died Wednesday night when his SUV rolled over multiple times in Jackson County.
Victim identified in fatal rollover crash
Those hungering for baklava, spanakopita, and other Greek delights will find them at a new...
Greek restaurant replacing Cici’s

Latest News

The Arkansas Elvis Festival comes to Jonesboro for six shows spanning three days with 14...
Musical festival honors the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll
Day 1 of World Championship BBQ Cooking Contest starts off with a bang
Day 1 of World Championship BBQ Cooking Contest starts off with a bang
The city of Newport is addressing its childcare shortage. The city signed an agreement on...
Newport addresses childcare shortage
Making sure you take the correct precautions as temperatures heat up
Taking precautions as temperatures rise