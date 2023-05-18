Open date announced for county detention center

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Clay County Detention Center is days away from being operational again.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Department said in a Facebook post they were authorized to open the jail on Monday, May 22.

According to Sheriff Ronnie Cole, the jail had been closed for about a year and was previously inhabitable.

By using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, the sheriff’s department was able to renovate the jail.

Those renovations included new appliances, new cameras, and an improved security system.

The sheriff’s department said they plan to have all inmates moved back to the detention center by Monday evening.

