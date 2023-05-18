Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Open date announced for county detention center

The Clay County Detention Center held an open house on Sunday for the community.
The Clay County Detention Center held an open house on Sunday for the community.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Clay County Detention Center is days away from being operational again.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Department said in a Facebook post they were authorized to open the jail on Monday, May 22.

According to Sheriff Ronnie Cole, the jail had been closed for about a year and was previously inhabitable.

By using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, the sheriff’s department was able to renovate the jail.

Those renovations included new appliances, new cameras, and an improved security system.

The sheriff’s department said they plan to have all inmates moved back to the detention center by Monday evening.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a press release Wednesday morning, Cherokee Village Police Chief Monte Lane said Derek...
Police identify body found in lake
A Trumann man was shot and killed after police said he entered a home early Monday morning.
Police: Man shot, killed while entering home
According to Chief Deputy Justin Rolland, the two elderly victims were found dead at a home in...
Suspect identified in elderly couple’s murder
A man arrested with more than 300 child porn images and videos on his phone has been sentenced...
Man convicted of child pornography
Twilight Skating Rink
Community staple given months to find a new location

Latest News

The band TRIPP to perform in Jonesboro
The band TRIPPP to perform in Jonesboro
Football and basketball recruiting headlines
Red Wolves in 90: Davon Martin commits to football, Jacob St. Clair will PWO in hoops
Blazers back in state finals
Valley View baseball making 3rd straight state finals appearance
Tuckerman duo sign with Crowley's Ridge College
Tuckerman duo Ansley Dawson & Mackenzie Soden sign with CRC women's hoops