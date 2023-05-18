TRAFFIC ALERT: Rollover in Jackson County reroutes traffic

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Traffic is being rerouted as crews respond to a rollover accident in Jackson County.

According to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a crash happened on Highway 367 around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Crews are rerouting traffic as the scene clears.

No word on injuries.

A helicopter was called to the scene but was canceled shortly after.

State police are continuing to work on this investigation.

Details are limited at this time. K8 will work to bring more information as details become available.

