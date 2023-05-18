Training offered for new CASA volunteers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With over 4,000 children in foster care in Arkansas, there is a larger need for CASA volunteers across the state.

CASA, or court-appointed special advocate, acts as a child’s voice in court.

According to CASA volunteer and board member, Allison McDaniel, there are currently 208 children in Northeast Arkansas in the foster care system, and many do not have a CASA.

CASA officials say being a volunteer takes about 6 to 10 hours per month to help a child.

Training for new volunteers will be on Saturday, June 3 at 8:30 a.m.

For more information, call CASA Recruiting Coordinator Jeremy Irvin at 870-335-8891.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.