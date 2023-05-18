Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

What does a possible default in the debt ceiling mean in northeast Arkansas

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As the U.S. government deals with a deadline to increase its debt ceiling, economists in northeast Arkansas are worried that a possible default could have disastrous economic consequences.

The Treasury Department spends the maximum amount authorized under the ceiling. Congress must vote to suspend or raise the borrowing limit, but if they don’t come to an agreement by the deadline, we go into default, having major consequences.

Gary Latanich, a former economics professor at Arkansas State University, said the money wouldn’t be there anymore, which could kill jobs.

“If your jobs depend on government funding, you may be out of a job,” Latanich stated.

If the government does go into default, it means jobs are not the only thing taking a major hit.

“If you had an increase in your social security check, it may not come. If you are on a government program, like food stamps or agriculture support, in a sense that we won’t be able to fund those programs,” Latanich said.

In simple terms, a default would be Washington declaring it can no longer pay its debts, and if people start losing jobs, Latanich is concerned it could lead to a snowball effect around town.

“Since you don’t spend the money you would at the local store, they don’t have it. They lay off workers and, therefore, money they wouldn’t spend. One job lost would create three or four jobs down the road,” Latanich said.

According to Third Way, a default could cause the loss of three million jobs, add $130,000 to the cost of an average thirty-year mortgage, and raise interest rates enough to increase the national debt by $850 billion.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a press release Wednesday morning, Cherokee Village Police Chief Monte Lane said Derek...
Police identify body found in lake
A Trumann man was shot and killed after police said he entered a home early Monday morning.
Police: Man shot, killed while entering home
According to Chief Deputy Justin Rolland, the two elderly victims were found dead at a home in...
Suspect identified in elderly couple’s murder
A man arrested with more than 300 child porn images and videos on his phone has been sentenced...
Man convicted of child pornography
Twilight Skating Rink
Community staple given months to find a new location

Latest News

Halsey Thrasher Harpole Real Estate Group announced that Dunkin’ Donuts is coming to...
Dunkin’ Donuts coming to Jonesboro
Those hungering for baklava, spanakopita, and other Greek delights will find them at a new...
Greek restaurant replacing Cici’s
A FedEx cargo plane taxis to a sorting station located off a runway at Denver International...
FedEx pilots agree to strike if deal not reached
The Arkansas Boll Weevil Eradication Program announces a new partnership with the Arkansas...
Arkansas Boll Weevil Eradication Program partners with Arkansas Department of Agriculture on pest survey