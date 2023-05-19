16 Red Wolves to compete at NCAA West Prelims

Sixteen student-athletes are set to compete for the Arkansas State track and field teams at the NCAA West Preliminary Rounds, held May 24-27 in Sacramento, Calif.

One of those 16, Camryn Newton-Smith, also earned a bid to the NCAA Outdoor Championships in the heptathlon. The Sun Belt Conference heptathlon champion and meet record holder becomes the first A-State heptathlete to advance to the outdoor championships since Shundra Smith (1996).

The 16 competitors make up 19 total entries at the four-day event, hosted by Sacramento State at Hornet Stadium. It marks the eighth consecutive season that the Red Wolves will have 14 or more entrants.

Athletes who rank among the top 48 in their respective events earn bids into the prelims, with others added due to scratches among the initial top 48. The top 12 individuals in each event at both the East and West Prelims advance to the NCAA Outdoor Championships, held June 7-10 in Austin, Texas.

Nine women are slated to compete next week in the Golden State, while seven men are on the list of declared entries.

Wednesday begins with Sun Belt champion Aimar Palma Simo in the hammer throw. Colby Eddowes (long jump) and Bradley Jelmert (pole vault) will also vie for nationals bids, in addition to Willem Coertzen and Jacob Tracy in the shot put. On the track, Will Glass(110-meter hurdles) and Hannes Fahl (800 meters) are set to race in the first round of their respective events, with the top 24 advancing to Friday’s quarterfinal round.

Thursday marks the opening day for women’s competition, with Newton-Smith (long jump), Lauren Beauchamp (pole vault), Evangelynn Harris (shot put) and Selase Sampram (shot put) competing in field events. On the track, Jonae Cook will open up in the first round of the 100 meters and 200 meters, while Cheyenne Melvin races in the 800-meter first round. Jaybe Shufelberger closes out the second day of competition in the 10,000 meters semifinal.

On Friday, Tracy is set to compete in the discus throw, along with quarterfinal rounds of the 110-meter hurdles and 800 meters, should Glass and Fahl advance.

Saturday’s final day features Newton-Smith in the high jump, as well as quarterfinal rounds of the 100 meters, 200 meters and 800 meters. Sun Belt champion Pauline Meyer will compete in the 3000-meter steeplechase, while Rahel Broemmel is set to race in the 5000 meters.

