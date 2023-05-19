Austin Reaves drops 22 pts but Lakers fall in Game 2 of West Finals
DENVER (KAIT) - Austin Reaves recorded another double figure performance in the NBA Playoffs.
The Cedar Ridge alum had 22 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds, and 1 steal Thursday night. But the Lakers fell to the Nuggets 108-103 in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals. Reaves was a team high +13 on the floor and knocked down 5 three-pointers.
The Lakers are down 2-0 in the best-of-seven series. Game 3 is Saturday at 7:30pm on KAIT-ABC.
