Austin Reaves drops 22 pts but Lakers fall in Game 2 of West Finals

Denver Nuggets forward Bruce Brown (11) shoots as Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15)...
Denver Nuggets forward Bruce Brown (11) shoots as Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) defends during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series, Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Denver.(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DENVER (KAIT) - Austin Reaves recorded another double figure performance in the NBA Playoffs.

The Cedar Ridge alum had 22 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds, and 1 steal Thursday night. But the Lakers fell to the Nuggets 108-103 in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals. Reaves was a team high +13 on the floor and knocked down 5 three-pointers.

The Lakers are down 2-0 in the best-of-seven series. Game 3 is Saturday at 7:30pm on KAIT-ABC.

