Austin Reaves drops 22 pts but Lakers fall in Game 2 of West Finals

DENVER (KAIT) - Austin Reaves recorded another double figure performance in the NBA Playoffs.

The Cedar Ridge alum had 22 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds, and 1 steal Thursday night. But the Lakers fell to the Nuggets 108-103 in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals. Reaves was a team high +13 on the floor and knocked down 5 three-pointers.

AUSTIN REAVES BANKS IT IN‼️ pic.twitter.com/GVanZ6M9EV — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 19, 2023

“I wish you could win them all but it’s not the nature of any sport.” Austin Reaves is ready to move on and focus on Game 3 Saturday. pic.twitter.com/AeozZ6vlC2 — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) May 19, 2023

The Lakers are down 2-0 in the best-of-seven series. Game 3 is Saturday at 7:30pm on KAIT-ABC.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.