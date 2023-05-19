Energy Alert
City expects to see a boom in business

By Jace Passmore
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro is growing rapidly, and with the new bypass on the horizon, more businesses are expected to move to town.

Many can already see big changes along popular strips, as many investors see nothing but opportunity in Jonesboro.

“You know it is very exciting, and this is growth that we have anticipated for long periods of time throughout the history of Jonesboro, but more importantly is a collaboration of people coming together,” said Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver.

Businesses like Dunkin Donuts and the new truck stop are just the beginning of the boom.

Mayor Copenhaver says the business outlook is expected to bring many areas back to life.

“I think it revitalizes and you are already seeing it down Caraway, and you are already seeing different fences up now because they are reliving the area,” said Copenhaver.

Without the mall, many are now looking for other things to do in Jonesboro.

When those new things come, the city is optimistic more people will visit the area.

“More opportunities more things to do in the community and from what I see we have a lot of visitors and they come to Jonesboro and say wow this is an oasis,” said Copenhaver.

