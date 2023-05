JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews were initially dispatched to a structure fire in Jonesboro.

According to Jonesboro-Craighead County E-911 dispatch, a call came in for a structure fire located on Bridger Street.

Shortly after crews were dispatched, the Jonesboro Fire Department said there was no active fire located on Bridger Street.

