Defense requests no prison time for Arkansas man involved in insurrection

According to KNWA and several media outlets, Richard Barnett of Gravette, Arkansas could be seen in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office in the Capitol on January 6, 2021.(Source: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images and KNWA)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (KNWA/KAIT) - The legal defense for a Gravette man has countered a request from prosecutors for an 87-month sentence.

Richard Barnett was convicted by a federal jury on January 23 for his role in the January 6, 2021 insurrection.

According to our content-sharing partner KNWA in Fayetteville, prosecutors filed a request in U.S. District Court in Washington D.C. suggesting the prison term was at the top of the 70 to 87-month federal guidelines.

Barnett’s legal defense filed a memorandum countering the request, saying 87 months would be a life sentence.

The defense is requesting no jail at all, with a maximum of six months.

Barnett’s sentencing is scheduled for May 24.

To read more about this story, visit KNWA’s website.

