Defense requests no prison time for Arkansas man involved in insurrection

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KAIT) - The legal defense for a Gravette man has countered a request from prosecutors for an 87-month sentence.

Richard Barnett was convicted by a federal jury on January 23 for his role in the January 6, 2021 insurrection.

According to our content-sharing partner KNWA in Fayetteville, prosecutors filed a request in U.S. District Court in Washington D.C. suggesting the prison term was at the top of the 70 to 87-month federal guidelines.

Barnett’s legal defense filed a memorandum countering the request, saying 87 months would be a life sentence.

The defense is requesting no jail at all, with a maximum of six months.

Barnett’s sentencing is scheduled for May 24.

To read more about this story, visit KNWA’s website.

